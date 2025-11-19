GATT PROPOSALS ON PATENTS AGREED

The final sessions of the Uruguay Round of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade talks, which were teetering on the brink of collapse (having been stalled in the Brussels talks between the European Union and the USA) moved on to Geneva and were accepted by the other countries involved.
Among the decisions reached was that on patents and intellectual property. As reported in previous issues of the Marketletter, many developing nations were in outright opposition to extending intellectual property rights to pharmaceuticals (among other items), but finally grudgingly accepted the package.
This allows for protection of patents for 20 years, regardless of the place of the invention or whether products are imported or produced locally. The main exclusion relates to animal and plant inventions and biotechnology processes for their production, so not requiring "patents on life."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze