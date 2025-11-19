GATT PROPOSALS ON PATENTS AGREED

The final sessions of the Uruguay Round of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade talks, which were teetering on the brink of collapse (having been stalled in the Brussels talks between the European Union and the USA) moved on to Geneva and were accepted by the other countries involved.

Among the decisions reached was that on patents and intellectual property. As reported in previous issues of the Marketletter, many developing nations were in outright opposition to extending intellectual property rights to pharmaceuticals (among other items), but finally grudgingly accepted the package.

This allows for protection of patents for 20 years, regardless of the place of the invention or whether products are imported or produced locally. The main exclusion relates to animal and plant inventions and biotechnology processes for their production, so not requiring "patents on life."