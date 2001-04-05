GAVI Africa initiative starts with GSK vaccine

The first half of 1.3 million doses of GlaxoSmithKline's TritanrixHBvaccine has been delivered to the government of Mozambique, and is the first vaccine to be purchased and delivered to the developing world through the Global Alliance Vaccines and Immunization and the Global Fund for Children's Vaccines.

The combined vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and hepatitis B, was provided by GSK to GAVI at more than a 90% discount to private market prices.