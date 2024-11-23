GD Searle Acquires Carlo Erba

- G D Searle, part of the US Monsanto group, has acquired the Brazilianpharmaceutical company Carlo Erba. The acquisition will enable Searle to almost double its business in Brazil. In 1996, turnover was $100 million, while Carlo Erba achieved $80 million in sales.

The acquisition pushes Searle up the ranking from 32nd position to 20th. Searle plans to invest $14 million during 1997, mainly to prepare for manufacture of new products over the next three years.