GE Healthcare bids for Biacore

GE Healthcare, the subsidiary of General Electric which in 2004 acquired the UK's Amersham group, has made a 3.22 billion Swedish kronor ($435.7 million) cash offer for Swedish medical instruments firm Biacore. The bid price is at a premium 35% to Biacore's average over the past month. US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is the largest shareholder in Biacore, with a 41% stake, and has said that it will agree to GE's offer, although this is dependent on 90% shareholder acceptance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze