Gedeon cuts profit expectations by $19M

Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter has cut its anticipated full-year sales by $25.0 million after several of its drugs were delisted from the Russian Federal Health Service's supplementary medicines supply program, one of Gedeon's key customers.

According to the firm, agents such as Cavinton 5mg and Normodipine 5mg have been removed from the list, and it estimates that enough drugs remain for investors to expect sales of $40.0 million. However, the firm has predicted a profit loss of up to 4.0 billion Hungarian forints ($18.8 million) from the delistings.