Gedeon cuts profit expectations by $19M

Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter has cut its anticipated full-year sales by $25.0 million after several of its drugs were delisted from the Russian Federal Health Service's supplementary medicines supply program, one of Gedeon's key customers.
According to the firm, agents such as Cavinton 5mg and Normodipine 5mg have been removed from the list, and it estimates that enough drugs remain for investors to expect sales of $40.0 million. However, the firm has predicted a profit loss of up to 4.0 billion Hungarian forints ($18.8 million) from the delistings.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze