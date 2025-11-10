Gedeon Richter Forecast

Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter forecasts that 1995 sales will rise 11.2% to 24.3 billion forint, compared with the 1994 figure of 21.85 billion forint ($174.4 million). Exports are projected to decline 5.6% to 127 million forint, with sales to CIS countries dropping from 58 million to 50 million forint. Exports to eastern European countries are also expected to decline, from 26.6 million to 25 million forint. However, trade with the western world is expected to improve. Sales of active ingredients and pesticides to developed countries are forecast to reach 41 million forint in 1995 (38.4 million forint in 1994).
