Gedeon Richter investment plan

- Gedeon Richter of Hungary, which in 1994 turned around a 1992 pretax loss of 1.13 billion forint ($8.5 million) to pretax profits of 4.3 billion forint, has embarked on a five-year $150 million investment plan, reports the Wall Street Journal Europe's Central European Economic Review.
The company is looking for strategic alliances involving long-term product/ marketing deals, but does not want a partner that might view Richter as a potential takeover target. The Hungarian government still has a stake in the company, which is expected to be sold.
