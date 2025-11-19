Gedeon Richter: Luxembourg listing plan

- Gedeon Richter of Hungary is planning to list its shares on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, in an attempt to gain greater international access, and will hold an extraordinary general meeting on October 24 to seek approval for the listing, according to a Reuters report. At the EGM, the company will also seek to introduce statutes to ensure that no single shareholder gains control of the company without shareholder approval.
Gedeon Richter stock is hitting new highs on a weekly basis on the Budapest Stock Exchange, according to local reports. A high of 2,485 forint ($18.73) was reached in early September.
