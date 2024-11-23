Gehe ASG Maintains Sales And Profits In First-Half 1996

- Gehe AG has maintained both sale and profit growth in first-half 1996 due to business development and its consolidation with AAH plc, a pharmaceuticals wholesaler in the UK. Sales rose 17% to 10.5 billion Deutschemarks ($7.08 billion), and pretax profits grew 30% to 1.96 billion marks. Earnings for 1996 could increase further if Gehe is successful in its bid to acquire Lloyds Chemists of the UK.
