Gehe Bids For Lloyds Chemists

- Gehe of Germany has unveiled a bid for the UK's Lloyds Chemists chain of 450 pence per share, valuing the firm at around L584.3 million ($845.4 million). UniChem had already made a bid for the chemist chain of 405 pence per share (Marketletters passim). City observers were suggesting that UniChem is stretched by the terms but, as the Marketletter was going to press, others were saying they believe it will come up with a higher counter bid.