Gehe Bids For Lloyds Chemists

- Gehe of Germany has unveiled a bid for the UK's Lloyds Chemists chain of 450 pence per share, valuing the firm at around L584.3 million ($845.4 million). UniChem had already made a bid for the chemist chain of 405 pence per share (Marketletters passim). City observers were suggesting that UniChem is stretched by the terms but, as the Marketletter was going to press, others were saying they believe it will come up with a higher counter bid.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze