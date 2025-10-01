Gehe Launches Generics To Lead French Market

German drug producer and wholesaler group Gehe AG has started the launch on the French market of some 20 generic drugs just as the government prepares moves to favor the development of the generics sector as part of its cost-cutting reforms.
Gehe has moved from the starting-blocks ahead of other generics companies in France such as Biogalenique, which is part of the Rhone-Poulenc Rorer group. Gehe's French subsidiary, GNR-Pharma, has launched the new products at 15%-40% below the price of the patent-expired original products. In contrast to the branded generic products which characterize the French market, the Gehe drugs will be marketed under their molecular names in order to make identification easy.
The company is aiming for market dominance both in France and Europe, and in France alone has spent some 150 million French francs ($30.2 million) to acquire two small generics companies, Biostabilex and Gallier, which have been absorbed and renamed GNR-Pharma and GNR-Development respectively.
