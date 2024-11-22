Geltrex Grant In USA

- Geltex has received a $2 million grant from the US Department of Commerce to develop non-absorbable therapies for infectious diseases. Initial targets will be Cryptosporidium parvum and human rotavirus pathogens, said the company. Geltex' technology focuses on the creation of polymers that bind to and inactivate micro-organisms. Other grant recipients include Progenitor for cardiovascular disease therapies and VivoRx for an encapsulated islet cell therapy for diabetes, reports the Pink Sheet.
