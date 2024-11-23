Gemcitabine And Cisplatin Combination

- Eli Lilly's gemcitabine, a drug currently under development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, can achieve response rates of 20%-24%, reports the company. Perhaps more importantly, the drug has an apparent synergistic effect with cisplatin. The drug appears to be able to block the mechanism of cisplatin resistance, and a combination of the products produced a doubling of the response rate seen with cisplatin alone, adds the company.