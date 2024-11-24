GEMMA Biotherapeutics

The company will provide research and product development functions to bring gene therapy discoveries from the bench to the bedside faster and affordably.
GEMMABio is led by Jim Wilson, the Chairperson of Franklin Biolabs, a Contract Research Organization. The collective goal of the two affiliated companies is to translate innovative scientific work into clinical trials, to then commercialize and distribute the new therapies around the world to patients who need them most.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze