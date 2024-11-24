Sunday 24 November 2024

GEMMA Biotherapeutics

An American biotech company developing advanced therapies for rare diseases.

The company will provide research and product development functions to bring gene therapy discoveries from the bench to the bedside faster and affordably.

GEMMABio is led by Jim Wilson, the Chairperson of Franklin Biolabs, a Contract Research Organization. The collective goal of the two affiliated companies is to translate innovative scientific work into clinical trials, to then commercialize and distribute the new therapies around the world to patients who need them most.

Latest GEMMA Biotherapeutics News

GEMMABio partners with Fiocruz in $100 million gene therapy deal
10 October 2024
