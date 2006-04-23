GEN ID Lab to identify avian flu infections in humans

California, USA-based GEN ID Lab Services says that it will be conducting research in the area of antiviral compounds to identify molecules to treat human infections with the Avian Flu Virus (H5N1) or mutant versions thereof. This is a rapid line of defense in the event that a vaccine is not ready or cannot be manufactured quickly enough for combating an outbreak of the disease, should it occur.
As previously announced, GEN ID has contracted S2 Biosciences, a privately-held Canadian company, to perform testing of biological samples (from birds and/or human origin) for the presence of the H5N1 virus commonly known as the Bird Flu. Using S2's proprietary H5N1 amplification probes and modified PCR reactions, the system will amplify several regions of the H5N1 genome, thereby providing positive proof for the presence or absence of the deadly virus.
Furthermore, S2 will be cloning the entire H5N1 influenza virus genome (all three RNA segments). The clones and/or selected regions thereof will be used to develop new human vaccine candidates.
