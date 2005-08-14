Gen-Probe sees 13% income rise in 2nd qtr

San Diego, California, USA-headquartered Gen-Probe, a producer of nucleic acid tests, has reported a net income of $13.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2005, a 13% rise on the like, year-ago period.

Product sales reaached $65.1 million, up 24%, while total revenues rose 19% to $72.9 million. Income from collaborative research dropped 4% to $6.7 million due to the completion of funding from the firm's contract with the US National Institutes of Health for the development of a West Nile virus assay for blood screening.

Royalty and license revenues fell 31% to $1.1 million, reflecting lower royalties owed by German drug major Bayer Healthcare. R&D expenses rose 9% to $17.4 million due to higher spending on the firm's prostate cancer and human papillomavirus programs.