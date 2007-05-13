Genaera initiates Ph I study of obesity drug

USA-based Genaera has begun enrolling subjects in the first human clinical study of its obesity drug trodusquemine (MSI-1436). The Phase I trial will recruit healthy overweight and obese volunteers to assess safety and pharmacokinetics of ascending single doses of trodusquemine. The firm expects to dose the first subjects by the end of May.

Trodusquemine is a centrally- and peripherally-acting appetite suppressant and the first highly selective inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTP1B), an enzyme target for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The agent has produced consistent, sustainable weight loss in a variety of animal models and appears to overcome metabolic readjustment, which often limits sustained weight loss during caloric restriction, the firm noted.