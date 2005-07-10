Genaera initiates Ph III study of Evozin

US biopharmaceutical firm Genaera has initiated the first of two planned global Phase III clinical trials of its systemically-administered anti-angiogenic drug Evizon (squalamine lactate), indicated for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.
Genaera plans to conduct two identical international Phase III studies designed to enroll subjects with predominantly classic, minimally classic and occult forms of wet AMD. Each multicenter, randomized, double-masked trial will evaluate two systemically-administered doses of the drug (40mg and 20mg) versus placebo. The company anticipates launching its second Phase III trial (MSI-1256F-302) in the second half of 2005.
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