Genaera posts strong preliminary results for AMD drug

Genaera has posted positive clinical trial results, including pharmacokinetic data and updated visual acuity outcomes, from a multi-center open-label US Phase II clinical trial with Evizon (squalamine lactate) for the treatment of choroidal neovascularization associated with age-related macular degeneration.

Subjects received either 10mg or 40mg of Evizon as part of the trial. All patients received four weekly doses, with no further maintenance therapy.

All patients receiving the 40mg dose were diagnosed with wet AMD in both eyes (n=12) including early and advanced lesions. All these patients had preserved or improved vision during evaluation in both affected eyes through to the fourth month of the trial. Evizon was granted fast-track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration last year for treatment of AMD (Marketletter October 11, 2004). There are three additional ongoing trials of Evizon.