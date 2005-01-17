Genaera's AMD drug in FDA's CMA pilot 2

Genaera Corp says that squalamine, its experimental treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, has been selected by the US Food and Drug Administration for participation in its continuous marketing application Pilot 2 program.

"Inclusion in this FDA initiative recognizes the serious unmet medical need of patients with AMD and the potential value of enhanced interactions and dialogue with the agency to potentially facilitate timely and efficient development of squalamine as a promising novel therapy for AMD," noted Roy Levitt, the group's chief executive.