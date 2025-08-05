Genascence Corporation

Its lead candidate, GNSC‑001, is a gene therapy delivered via a viral vector that enables sustained production of interleukin‑1 receptor antagonist (IL‑1Ra) within the joint. The therapy is designed for a single injection into the knee to block IL‑1, a key protein that drives inflammation, pain, and cartilage breakdown in osteoarthritis

In mid‑July 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted GNSC‑001 Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation. The therapy had already received FDA Fast Track status in late 2024. These regulatory recognitions allow Genascence to benefit from accelerated development guidance and review pathways. The company plans to begin its Phase IIb/III clinical study in 2026 following a successful FDA meeting to finalise the trial design.

To date, GNSC‑001 has completed a Phase I safety and pharmacodynamic study, followed by the DONATELLO Phase Ib trial with 67 participants. Both trials showed the treatment was well tolerated and achieved sustained IL‑1Ra expression in joint fluid for a full year.