Gene Gun Starts Trials

Auragen has started the first human clinical trial of its Accell gene gun, which literally fires microscopic gold particles carrying DNA into cells. The Phase I trial involves using the gun to transfect a patient's tumor cells ex vivo with the gene for GM-CSF. The resulting tumor vaccine is then reinjected into the patient to stimulate an immune response.

The Phase I study will be conducted at the University of Wisconsin in patients with advanced melanoma and sarcoma.