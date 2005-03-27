Gene Logic predicts continued 2005 losses

US-based contract drug development organization Gene Logic has forecast losses of $27.0-28.0 million for 2005, a 5.5% improvement on the previous year's loss of $28.5 million. The firms expects its revenues to grow 10% on 2004, to $83.5-$85.5 million this year.
The projected loss includes $14.0 million that the company plans to invest in its new drug repositioning and selection business. It is currently searching for new indications for a Millennium Pharmaceuticals compound that had a favorable safety profile in clinical trials in a deal that includes royalties, one-off and milestone payments. A similar research deal has been reached with an unnamed company concerning six compounds, though the financial terms have not been disclosed.
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