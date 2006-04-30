Gene Logic to reposition Organon candidates

The USA's Gene Logic and Dutch drugmaker Organon have entered into a drug repositioning agreement to seek alternative development paths for multiple drug candidates which the former has previously discontinued.
Under the terms of the deal, Gene Logic will seek new therapeutic uses for Organon's compounds and, upon discovery of their potential therapeutic utility, both companies will become equal owners and may decide to jointly develop and commercialize the compounds.
Gene Logic will receive an undisclosed success-based milestone payment for each therapeutic candidate that Organon chooses to enter into clinical development. Further financial details were not disclosed. Gene Logic's Drug Repositioning Program seeks to find alternative development paths for drug candidates with good safety records that have been deprioritized or discontinued in Phase II or Phase III clinical trials. The Maryland-based toxicogenomics and bioinformatics firm says it offers its pharmaceutical partners a novel approach to bolster their late-stage pipelines with safe, high-quality drug candidates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze