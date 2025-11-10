Gene Medicine second quarter results

- GeneMedicine of the USA has posted results for the second quarter ended June 30, 1995, that show an increase in net losses to $2.31 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $1.98 million or $0.27 per share in the like, year-earlier period. The company said this result was largely attributable to an 85% rise in research and development expenses and noted that revenues for the quarter were down to $1.29 million from $2.27 million in the equivalent 1994 period.
