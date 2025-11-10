Gene Therapy Deal For Hoechst Marion Roussel

Hoechst Marion Roussel has linked up with Cell Genesys to develop a gene therapy for AIDS. Earlier this month, Cell Genesys announced that it had started a Phase I/II trial of an anti-HIV T lymphocyte therapy which is being conducted at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
The technology involves genetic modification of killer T cells outside the body to enhance their anti-HIV activity. In the study, killer T cells are taken from one healthy identical twin, purified and modified to carry HIV-specific surface receptors ex vivo, and then infused into a twin infected with HIV. Next year, an autologous T cell trial is planned, in which patients will receive their own T cells.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hoechst Marion Roussel will purchase around 13% of Cell Genesys' outstanding common stock for $20 million, and will also provide up to $30 million in additional milestone payments and research funding. Furthermore, the firm will pay around $100 million for the successful development of an HIV product. Of these amounts, around $50 million is committed over the next two years.
