- The first data from Cell Genesys' gene therapy for AIDS have been reported at the Third Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (see also page 19), and indicate that the treatment is safe. The genetically-modified T lymphocytes which form the basis of the protocol persist in patients for at least four weeks, according to Robert Walker, a senior investigator with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. A Phase I/II trial is ongoing.