GENE THERAPY FOR HEMOPHILIA

Rapid advances in genetic technology are bringing a cure for hemophilia within reach, according to a World Health Organization group of international experts meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. The first cases of cure of the disease will be achieved, given essential further developments, by the end of the decade, they predict.
Meanwhile, safer, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, and those produced by genetic engineering, will provide reasonable treatment until gene therapy becomes available as a cure, said Pier Mannucci, head of the WHO's Collaborating Center for Hemophilia and Related Disorders. WHO will publish a report of the meeting later this year.
