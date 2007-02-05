Genelabs earns $2.17M from selling remains of Genovate equity

The USA's Genelabs Technologies has sold substantially all of its remaining equity in Genovate Biotechnology, a Taiwan-based specialty drugmaker, a total of 7.1 million shares of Genovate stock for 10 new Taiwan dollars per share, before deducting fees and taxes, which is equivalent to approximately $2.17 million in gross proceeds.
