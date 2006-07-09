Genelabs raises $9 million

Genelabs Technologies of the USA says that it has completed the sale of 6.1 million shares of its common stock to institutional and accredited investors at a price of $1.42 per share. In connection with the sale, Genelabs also issued investors with warrants to purchase an additional 2.5 million shares, also at an exercise price of $1.42 each. Gross proceeds from the sale of common stock and warrants were $9.0 million. Oppenheimer & Co acted as placement agent in the transaction.
The common stock and warrants to purchase common stock have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the USA without a registration statement or exemption from registration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze