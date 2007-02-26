Genelabs Tech completes $10M placing

California, USA-based Genelabs Technologies has completed the sale of around 5.8 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase about 1.7 million shares to institutional and accredited investors for gross proceeds of $10.0 million.

Genelabs sold the shares and warrants for $1.72 each (which includes the price of $0.125 per share underlying the warrants). The exercise price on the warrants is $1.85 per share. Oppenheimer & Co acted as placement agent in the transaction.