Friday 19 September 2025

Genelabs Tech completes $10M placing

26 February 2007

California, USA-based Genelabs Technologies has completed the sale of around 5.8 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase about 1.7 million shares to institutional and accredited investors for gross proceeds of $10.0 million.

Genelabs sold the shares and warrants for $1.72 each (which includes the price of $0.125 per share underlying the warrants). The exercise price on the warrants is $1.85 per share. Oppenheimer & Co acted as placement agent in the transaction.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Torii Pharma gains Japanese approval for Ycanth
Pharmaceutical
Torii Pharma gains Japanese approval for Ycanth
19 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA delivers three new HAE drugs after four-year drought
19 September 2025
Biotechnology
Biotechs bet big on NF-κB pathway despite history of setbacks
19 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Conditional approval for Izervay in Japan
19 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
ACIP meeting adds to uncertainty over US vaccination policy
19 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Swiss approval for Idorsia’s Jeraygo
19 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sobi and Ionis win EU approval for Tryngolza in FCS
19 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze