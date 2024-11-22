Genelabs Technologies' GL331; ECCO 8

- GL331, a novel topoisomerase II inhibitor under development by Genelabs Technologies of the USA, was found to have acceptable toxicity when given at doses up to 375mg/m2/day for five days (the maximum tolerated dose). 21 patients with a variety of solid malignancies were enrolled into the dose-ranging study, and objective responses were seen in two patients with non-small cell lung cancer and one patient with colon cancer.