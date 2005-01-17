Genelex' DNA tests reveal deadly side effects of drugs

Seattle, USA-based Genelex has developed consumer-friendly, personal DNA tests, in order to provide physicians, pharmacists and patients with knowledge on how hundreds of prescription, over-the-counter and herbal products are individually processed. The firm's Drug Reaction DNA Testing kits are available, without prescription, at www.genelex.com.

More than half of all people have variations detectable by DNA testing that affect the safety and efficacy of drugs, so the use of such a test could serve to cut the number of side effects the patient suffers through a more tailor-made approach to prescibing medicine, says the firm.