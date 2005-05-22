GeneMax updates on operations

GeneMax Corp, a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of immunotherapeutics and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, says that, subsequent to the financing of $1.36 million in February 2005, the company undertook a restructuring plan involving new financial initiatives, changes in management and re-alignment of R&D strategy, the majority of which have been achieved.
In May, the company entered into a new contract research agreement with the University of British Columbia, under which it is conducting R&D studies to support the preparation of a non-clinical pharmacology and toxicology submission for a clinical trial application to Health Canada and/or an Investigational New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for cancer. Also in May, GeneMax extended its license for the Transporter of Antigen Processing technology for therapeutic vaccines for cancer and prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases from the University.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze