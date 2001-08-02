Genencor/CAMR to develop sterilization process

California, USA-based Genencor and the UK's Centre for AppliedMicrobiology & Research have signed an exclusive collaboration to develop technology to eliminate prions, which are thought to be the infectious agents that cause bovine spongiform encephalopathy and its human form, variant Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease.
The two-year collaboration is focused on an enzyme-based process for treating surgical equipment, rendered animal material and blood products to eliminate prion infectivity.
