GENENTECH 1st QTR MEETS FORECASTS

Genentech has indicated that its financial results for the first quarter of 1994 will be in line with the top end of analysts expectations. Net profit is expected to be in the region of $36.6 million, and earnings per share $0.31. EPS forecasts for the first quarter of the year cover a wide range from $0.14 to $0.31. Genentech will announce its full results for the quarter on April 19.

Kirk Raab, president and chief executive said that sales of its thrombolytic drug Activase (alteplase) pushed the company's results to meet the forecasts at the higher end of the scale. Sales of Activase in the first quarter were just under $70 million and it achieved a market share of 70%, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Pulmozyme Use In Chronic Bronchitis Genentech commented on the progress of clinical trials of Pulmozyme (dornase alfa). The agent, which is on the market for use in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, has shown that it can reduce deaths from some forms of obstructive lung disease such as emphysema and smoking-related chronic bronchitis (see pages 9 and 21).