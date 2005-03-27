Genentech and Ipsen add to existing accord

USA-based Genentech and French firm Ipsen have signed a collaborative R&D deal to develop sustained-release formulations of the former's recombinant human growth hormone (somatropin - rDNA origin). The agreement supplements a previous alliance entered in 2002 under which Ipsen gained exclusive marketing rights for NutropinAq Pen, excluding North America and Japan.

Ipsen chief executive Jean-Luc Belingard said: "our common objective is to develop sustained-release formulations of recombinant human growth hormone to meet the needs of pediatric and adult growth hormone deficiency patients."