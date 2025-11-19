Wednesday 19 November 2025

Genentech And Texas Biotech Renegotiate Argatroban Deal After Delays

2 July 1995

Genentech and Texas Biotechnology are in the process of renegotiating rights to Novastan (argatroban) after delays in the development of the drug. The two firms' existing agreement states that rights to the drug will revert to Genentech if a New Drug Application is not filed by June 30; Texas does not expect to be able to make such a filing for some time.

Genentech licensed the thrombin inhibitor from Mitsubushi Kasei of Japan, which manufactures the drug for Texas Biotech. Argatroban is also being developed by Synthelabo, which is currently conducting Phase II trials of the drug in patients with myocardial infarction in Europe.

Texas notes that it has two studies ongoing with the drug. A 300-patient Phase II/III study of argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis syndrome should yield results in late 1996, said the company, while a 750-patient study of the drug as an adjunct to thrombolysis (streptokinase) in MI patients should complete in mid-1996. A further study in combination with Genentech's Activase (t-PA) will begin shortly.

