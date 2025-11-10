Genentech/Caremark Growth Hormone Trial

Caremark, a US health care provider, and a top sales executive at Genentech stand accused of processing $1.1 million in illegal payments to a pediatric specialist for prescribing Genentech's synthetic growth hormone Protropin in the USA.
In the trial, held in Minneapolis, it has been alleged that the pediatrician, David Brown, received illegal payments from Caremark over a period of eight years as part of a conspiracy involving false research grants, forged patient consent forms and blatantly falsified data.
Janet Newberg, assistant US attorney, has accused Genentech's top sale executive, Edmond Jennings, of joining in with "the elaborate conspiracy" from the Genentech side, although the company itself has not been charged.
