Genentech extends stock repurchase plan

US biotechnology firm Genentech, which is majority-owned by Swiss drug major Roche, says that its board of directors has authorized the extension of its current stock repurchase program for the acquisition of up to an additional $2.0 billion of its common stock for a total of $6.0 billion through June 30, 2007. The board also amended the current repurchase program by increasing the maximum number of shares that can be repurchased from 80 million to 100 million shares.

As of March 31, Genentech had bought around 52 million shares of its common stock under the program at an aggregate cost of some $3.6 billion. The board initially approved $1.0 billion for repurchases in December 2003 and extended this by an additional $1.0 billion in September of 2004 and a further $2.0 billion in June of 2005.

Genentech intends to use the repurchased stock to offset dilution caused by the issuance of shares in connection with its employee stock plans. The goals of the company's stock repurchase program are to make prudent investments of its cash resources, to allow for an effective mechanism to provide stock for the company's employee stock plans and to address provisions of the affiliation agreement with Roche relating to its minimum ownership percentage in Genentech stock.