Genentech Files IND For tPA Follow-up

Genentech has filed an Investigational New Drug Application for a follow-up to its tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) thrombolytic drug Activase (alteplase). Clinical trials of the new agent, called TNK, are expected to begin in early 1995. Preliminary data suggest that TNK may dissolve blood clots even faster than tPA. The company says it has also advanced an oral glycoprotein IIb/IIIa antagonist into full development to prevent vacular events such as myocardial infarction and stroke.
