Genentech Granted Stop On Sales Of Norditropin

Genentech has had its request for a preliminary injunction against Novo Nordisk upheld by a US Federal District Court judge in New York. The court effectively ruled that Novo (and certain of its affiliates) cannot sell or offer to sell its recombinant human growth hormone product Norditropin in the USA.
This preliminary injunction replaces a temporary restraining order against Novo that was put into effect a few days earlier. The injunction also states that it will be in effect pending final determination of the action. The lawsuit regarding patent infringement continues and will be fully tried at a later date, according to Genentech.
The judge who originally granted the temporary restraining order stated at the time that "Genentech has shown a strong likelihood of success on its claim that Novo infringes US Patent 4,601,980," which relates to methods used in the manufacture of the recombinant human growth hormone, according to Genentech.
