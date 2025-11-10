Genentech Invests In UK Company

US biotechnology company Genentech has invested $2 million and drawn up a licensing agreement with Cambridge Antibody Technology, an antibody technology research and development firm.

The deal gives Genentech a non-exclusive license to CAT's large antibody libraries and associated technology, for research purposes, and Genentech will make milestone and royalty payments to CAT if commercial products are generated using CAT technology.

The libraries, used in conjunction with CAT's proprietary technology, should allow Genentech to isolate rapidly human antibodies to virtually any antigen.