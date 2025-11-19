GENENTECH LITIGATION SETTLED

A longstanding patent lawsuit relating to recombinant DNA- and plasma-derived human Factor VIII, which was brought by the Rorer Group (now Rhone-Poulenc Rorer) and the Scripps Research Institute against Genentech and Miles, has been dismissed with prejudice by the District Court for northern California.

Genentech's involvement, says the company, related to its development of recombinant human Factor VIII, which it licensed exclusively to Farbenfabriken Bayer, the parent of Miles, which markets the product as Kogenate.

"The outcome of this long-awaited settlement is that Genentech would now be receiving increased royalties; not only from sales of Kogenate by its exclusive licensee, Miles, but also from recombinant human Factor VIII supplied by Miles to Rhone-Poulenc Rorer," commented Stephen Raines, vice president of intellectual property.