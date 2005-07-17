Genentech posts 39% sales rise for 2nd-qtr 2005: Rituxan and Avastin are top-earners

US biotechnology giant Genentech, in which Swiss drugmaker Roche has a majority stake, has reported a 39% rise in total product sales, to $1.27 billion, for the second quarter of 2005 versus the like 2004 period.
Operating revenues reached $1.52 billion, a 35% increase on the like, year-ago period. Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles earnings per share jumped 58% to $0.30 while GAAP EPS reached $0.27 per share from $0.16. GAAP net income leapt a massive 73% to $296.2 million.
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