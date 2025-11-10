Genentech Responds To GUSTO Probe Claim

Genentech has responded to claims made in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the US House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations is investigating its GUSTO trial of Activase (alteplase; t-PA). The firm stresses that it supplied the Subcommittee with information "several months ago, and we have no reason to believe they are continuing to look into the GUSTO trial." No impact on sales is expected as a result of the article, claims Genentech.