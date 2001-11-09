Genentech's $625 million buyback

Genentech says that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to$625 million of the company's common stock over the next 12 months. The reason for the buyback is to offset dilution caused by the issuance of shares in connection with its employee stock plans. As of October 31, Genentech said it had just under 528 million shares of common stock outstanding.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze