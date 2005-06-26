Genentech's Avastin: good AE profile

According to new data presented at the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer held in Barcelona, Spain, the addition of Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab) to chemotherapy increases the survival of patients with advanced colorectal cancer while also preserving their quality of life for longer.

The US biotechnology major stated that, in a Phase III study, 813 patients with previously-untreated colorectal cancer were randomized to receive irinotecan, 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin (FOLFIRI) with either placebo or Avastin. Those on the combination of Avastin and FOLFIRI saw a significant improvement in overall and progression-free survival, with no significant difference in time-to-deterioration in quality of life with Avastin and chemotherapy versus the control arm.

The results of a Phase II study, also presented at the congress, showed that patients receiving Avastin in addition to 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin had a statistically-significant longer time-to-deterioration in quality of life as measured by FACT-C total score (p=0.0159) and TOI score, along with a significant increase in progression-free survival vs the chemotherapy-only group, the firm added.