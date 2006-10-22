Genentech's blockbuster Avastin gains new cancer indication; $2B sales predicted in 2007

US biotechnology major Genentech says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Avastin (bevacizumab) to be used in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally-advanced, recurrent or metastatic non- squamous, non-small cell lung cancer, the most common type of lung cancer.
The approval is based on a Phase III study (E4599) that showed Avastin, in combination with chemotherapy, resulted in a 25% improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone, which makes it the first drug in 10 years to improve on standard first-line treatment for advanced lung cancer and the first FDA-approved therapy ever to extend survival for these patients beyond one year in a large, randomized clinical study. Alan Sandler, lead investigator on the trial, said that this survival benefit makes Avastin an "important therapy" for many advanced lung cancer patients fighting this difficult disease.
The randomized, 878-patient, controlled, multicenter E4599 trial showed that one-year survival was 51% in the Avastin plus chemotherapy arm versus 44% in the chemotherapy-alone arm. Median survival of patients treated with Avastin plus chemotherapy was 12.3 months, compared to 10.3 months for those on chemotherapy alone.
