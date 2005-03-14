Genentech says it is on track for 5x5 plan goals and reveals strategy up to 2010

USA-based biotechnology giant Genentech has presented its R&D and commercial highlights at an investor's strategy meeting, which places the company largely on track to achieve its "5x5" growth plan laid out in 1999, relating to sales and earnings growth, product approval and clinical progress within five years.
Genentech said it is looking at revenue opportunities from existing products in its portfolio. There are ongoing Phase III trials with the anti-angiognesis agent Avastin (bevacizumab) in non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic breast cancer. The drug, which grossed sales of $555.0 million in 2004, is in further clinical studies as an adjunct to chemotherapy in renal cell, pancreatic and ovarian cancers. R&D efforts are directed at widening its therapeutic scope by looking for other biological agents for use in combination with Avastin to target tumor vasculature, the company said.
Tarceva (erlotinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor indicated for the second-line treatment of patients with locally-advanced or metastatic NSCLC, has been placed into the company pipeline as a adjuvant for the treatment of the disease.
